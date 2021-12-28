Alexander Medina is Inter’s new coach

Alexander “Cacique” Medina is Inter’s new coach. The club made the official announcement early this Monday night. The new captain of the colorada bunker signed a contract for one year and has the mission of commanding the squad in the disputes of Gauchão, Copa do Brasil, Sudamericana and Brasileirão.

Welcome, @CaciqueMedina! The colorada tribe is with you! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/corsvnOEVD — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) December 27, 2021

When communicating the agreement with the Uruguayan, Colorado highlighted, in addition to its technical performance and its results at Talleres, its ability to work with young people and yield good financial results. “In addition to the growth in results, Talleres made three of their biggest sales in history with the negotiations of striker Nahuel Bustos, midfielder Federico Navarro and defender Piero Hincapié, young people from the base used by Medina and that yielded good results” . The management highlighted the fact that Medina was coveted by other clubs and Inter had won the “competition”.

The ad marks the end of a soap opera involving the coach and the Colorado directors. Throughout the week, Inter closely followed the unfolding of the negotiations between Medina and Talleres, from Córdoba, now its former club. The Argentine team offered a salary that would be the second highest paid in football in the country, only behind Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate. However, Medina took his time in responding to the negotiations, which angered President Andrés Fassi. Cacique already had Inter’s proposal, there was only confirmation, which came only after Inter’s comings and goings with another coach, Paulo Sousa, who made a deal with Flamengo.

See too

For the 2022 season, Inter will have one of the main figures in Argentine football as commander. The 43-year-old Uruguayan was seen as Gallardo’s successor in charge of River Plate – the Argentine coach himself indicated Cacique, if he confirmed his move to command the Uruguayan national team, which did not happen. In charge of Talleres, a solid campaign. He was third in the Argentine Championship, winning a spot against the 2022 Libertadores, and runner-up in the Argentine Cup – only defeated on penalties by Boca. The fact that the club has budget limitations boosts Medina’s campaign against the Cordoba team. The coach does not give up the intensity of his teams, working with both high and low lines, preferably in 4-2-3-1.

The vagueness and the name of Paulo Sousa

From the beginning, Medina was one of the favorite names to take over Inter. Another candidate was Eduardo Domínguez, coach of Colón, also from Argentina. However, even the coach’s departure from Talleres was shrouded in mystery. With polls also for San Lorenzo and the interest of the Cordoba team in keeping it, Medina was slow to respond and, on Wednesday, he was already irritating the Talleres managers. On Thursday, the shutdown was confirmed. and the name gained momentum in Beira-Rio.

On Christmas Eve, also facing a delay for confirmation by Inter, the speculation of the name of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa emerged, coach of the Poland national team. The Poles face the UEFA Qualifiers recap in an attempt to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

On Sunday morning, however, conversations turned once more to Medina. This is because the newspaper Record, from Portugal, began to promote with more force Flamengo’s hit with Paulo Sousa. Thus, Inter had to resume the conversations. On Sunday afternoon, returned to target the name of Alexander Medina, until the hiring, announced by Inter.

What “El Cacique” will find

On the 22nd, the Deliberative Council approved the Inter budget for 2022. Although the team stayed out of the Copa Libertadores, a competition that has the power to leverage the finances of any club, the document predicts a slight increase in Colorado revenue next year, from R$ 411.5 million in 2021 to R$ 419.9 million in 2022. The budget also foresees a surplus of BRL 7.1 million in the season that begins next January.





On the other hand, the R$ 120 million foreseen with the sale of players must be reached with just one negotiation. If at some point in 2022 Inter decides to sell Yuri Alberto, the amount should be higher than that. In theory, the directors set the value of the center forward at 20 million euros (about R$ 129 million). This year, the sale forecast was R$ 90 million, already achieved with the recent negotiation of Vinicius Mello for Charlotte FC in the USA.