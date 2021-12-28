Alice Braga complains of new requirement for casting tests: ‘This is absurd’

Alice Braga has a vast acting career and represents Brazil around the world, with great knowledge about the backstage of this universe. In an interview with Trip FM, the star showed dissatisfaction with the new types of tests adopted to select actors in audiovisual projects.

“They started asking for number of followers in casting test. This is absurd, it shouldn’t be measured for anything. How are we going to employ amazing actors who are unknown?“, reflected the actress, who at the beginning of her career was not famous. Her big break came as Angelica in “City of God”, by Fernando Meirelles.

“I was always more reserved. I was shy, but I had a side that was activated in order to communicate with people. As I gained more recognition, in a natural way, I started to want to protect my characters, because the more we know about the actor’s life, about what he does, the less you buy that person. There is, yes, this demand for social media“she explained.

The career paths of the actress led her to the cinema and ensured an important place in Hollywood, as few Brazilian actresses could. Only in 2021, she appeared in the feature films “Os Novos Mutantes” and “Suicide Squad”, in addition to starring in the last season of the series “Queen of the South”.

Continues after Advertising

“As a teenager, I grew up wanting to do Globo, but I had some magical opportunities in cinema. It was a path that things took that I owe a lot to my parents, who kept me in school and insisted that I live through the stages of life. You see that people are leaving contracts with Globo to be more free. This plurality of publishing media is very important to give strength to our industry, especially at this time when the government attacks culture“, analyzed Alice.

Despite admiring Brazil, the artist fears for the future of our country. “I have a side that thinks Brazil is awesome, but my realistic side knows that the things that this government did will have consequences for a long time. In 2022, we not only need to change who is in the presidency, but we need to assess who is in our Congress. My wish is that we use this hard time to generate a powerful transformation in social inequality and that we protect our forests“he declared.