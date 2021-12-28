Aline Mineiro talks about ex Léo Lins, Only Fans and kisses to ‘Fazenda’

Former farmer Aline Mineiro answered questions from the public on her Instagram last night, and spoke about various controversial subjects.

A follower talked about his desire to see the former couple that Aline played with comedian Léo Lins in the reality ‘Power Couple’. The influencer was quiet, but left it as a caption: “It’s easier for Léo Lins to go to ‘Dé Vacations with the Ex'”. In another question about the relationship, which ended after Aline’s participation in ‘Fazenda’, she answered about how the two are doing. “Leo must be fine, right? I’m not the one. He came with a truck, threw everything, things, inside my house, broke up with me and… that’s it”, said Aline, needling the comedian’s attitude after his exit from reality. She even made it quite clear in another answer that the breakup came from Leo: “We’re not done. In this case, Leo broke up with me. It’s different.”

She also responded about how she felt to learn that Lins was being teased about because of the attitudes she had on the reality show. “I think it’s terrible. I think it’s absurd that you’re thinking that there was something that didn’t have, that everyone saw there that didn’t. You want to find a ‘thing’ to make fun of him, because he always makes fun of everyone and you want to make fun of him. .,” replied Aline. Of the couple’s possible return, she said: “Only God knows. If you have to go back, you’ll come back. If we think we have to go back, we’ll come back. And that’s about it.”

Another follower of Aline questioned her about what would be the best kiss she gave in the house. “The competition is fierce (sic). Teté (Sthefane Matos), (Fernanda) Medrado, Day (ane Mello)… and Mileide was just a peck”, recalled the former participant about the kisses she gave. But Aline dodged the answer: “Then you put me on the wall, then it gets difficult. No answer.” But at another time, when asked about Sthefane’s kiss, she said, “It was great!”

The influencer also talked about the possibility of opening a profile on the ‘Only Fans’ platform. “I think it’s really cool. The problem is that I don’t have the patience to do it, because there has to be content every day. wish,” said Aline.