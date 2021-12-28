Allan dos Santos asks for the arrest of minister Alexandre de Moraes

Pocket blogger Allan dos Santos published a text on his official website calling for the arrest of the minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The publication, entitled “Why doesn’t anyone arrest Alexandre de Moraes?”, classifies the magistrate as a “criminal” and a “tyrant”. “It is not necessary to list all the crimes that Alexandre committed in the act. They are all known,” says Allan.

“The fact that he is not severely punished is also an effect of the criminal atmosphere in which the institutions find themselves”, he suggested.

In the text, Allan criticizes a supposed impunity that keeps “criminals” in institutions. “The fact that he is not severely punished is also an effect of the criminal atmosphere in which the institutions find themselves.”

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

About the subject

The publication is highlighted with the tags: “communism”, “freedom of expression”, “psychopaths”, “censorship”, “drug trafficking”.

“If anyone thinks in bureaucratic terms, this already demonstrates corruption in intelligence, as serious crimes such as rape, murder, illegal imprisonment and torture can never be allowed due to the absence of bureaucracy to prevent them. question of the title crosses my mind: IT’S NOT WITH YOU”, he concludes.

Alexandre de Moraes is rapporteur at the STF of two inquiries that target the blogger and other supporters of the president. Since then, the magistrate has become one of the main targets of pocketnarists on the Supreme Court.

In response to a request from the Federal Police, Moraes ordered the arrest and extradition of the creator of the Terça Livre portal on October 5th. He’s been on the run ever since.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags