Alleging family problems, Cuca leaves the command of Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Cuca is no longer the coach of Atlético-MG. The coach, champion of the Campeonato Mineiro, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil pelo Galo in 2021, met with the board of the club alvinegro, this Monday afternoon, and announced that he is leaving his post.
The information was given by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by the report of ge. Cuca claimed family problems for not continuing to direct Atlético in 2022. The coach also committed to Galo’s command not to work in any other team next season. The club has not yet officially positioned itself after the coach’s decision.
Cuca returned to Atlético in March to take over the post left by Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who went to work in French football. Winning the Alvinegro triplet beating Mineiro, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, the coach from Paraná had 74.17% of success in 71 games. There were 48 wins, 14 draws and only 9 defeats. In addition to the three conquests, Galo also reached the Libertadores semifinal in 2021.
In all, Cuca led Atlético in 224 games, with 128 wins, 48 draws and 48 defeats, with a 64.2% success rate.
In the first partnership, started in the second half of 2011, Cuca and Atlético won two Mineiro titles (2012 and 2013), in addition to winning the 2013 edition of the Copa Libertadores. In December of that year, with third place in the World Club Championship in Morocco, Cuca decided to leave Atlético, after a millionaire proposal from China (Shandong Luneng).
While the board defines who will be Cuca’s successor, Atlético’s agenda for 2022 is moving. The re-presentation of the cast from Alvinegro is scheduled for January 17th, in Cidade do Galo.
