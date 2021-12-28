AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, next high-end mobile APU, has leaked specs

DDR5 and new integrated graphics are the biggest differences from the previous generation

We are getting closer and closer to the CES 2022 and leaks keep happening, which is actually normal. One of AMD’s revelations during the event will be the new generation of notebook APUs. Called “Rembrandt“, you Ryzen 6000 gained more information leaked from sources on the WCCFtech site, more specifically what should be the top of the line series, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX.

According to the website, the processor will have a configuration of 8 cores and 16 threads based on a “refresh” of the current architecture, the Zen 3+, but manufactured in 6nm TSMC, unlike the 7nm of the fifth generation Ryzen. With this change, AMD will be able to extract more from the chips, making the series more efficient than the previous one and this is very important for notebooks.

The Ryzen 9 6900HX APU will not come with the new 3D V-Cache technology, but will be equipped with 16MB of L3 cache and 4MB of L2 cache, the same amount as the Ryzen 9 5900HX. Regarding operating frequency, the top of the line must have a clock at 4.6 GHz, basically the same as its predecessor, with the difference of its greater efficiency due to the new manufacturing process.

One of the biggest differences between the new generation Rembrandt and the previous “Cezanne” is the support for DDR5 memories, but for notebook, it is worth remembering. It will then be AMD’s debut with the new technology. On the graphics side, there is another big difference. Rather than sticking with Vega graphics, AMD should go with RDNA 2 instead, as other rumors already pointed out.



– Continues after advertising –

According to WCCFtech sources, AMD is expected to change the nomenclature of the integrated graphics from the sixth generation Ryzen. As of Rembrandt APUs, the name “Radeon 6xxM” must be present. For the Ryzen 9 6900HX specifically, the integrated graphics should be Radeon 680M, which indicates it’s one of the best, as the number 90 is always used at the top of the line in GPUs and CPUs.

Rumors also indicate that some Ryzen 6000 APUs will join graphics like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti, especially the R9 6900HX, as it is a high-end CPU. One of the next Asus notebooks that had its specs leaked, ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650, featured a Ryzen 9 6900HX with RTX 3080 Ti.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WCCFtech