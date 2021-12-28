Amid floods in Bahia, Bolsonaro travels to spend New Year in SC

BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO— President Jair Bolsonaro traveled this Monday to Santa Cantarina, where he should spend the New Year. Bolsonaro will be staying at Forte Marechal Luz, in the city of São Francisco do Sul. The trip takes place in the midst of a series of storms in Bahia, which affects 430,000 people and has left at least 20 dead so far. Highways were closed and there are places without electricity.

This month, Bolsonaro has already spent seven days in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. During his stay at the site, between the 17th and the 23rd, the president was filmed while he was dancing funk in a speedboat with supporters.

On Monday, Bolsonaro left the Alvorada Palace around 10:40 am and went to Brasília air base. At 1:50 pm, the plane with the president landed at the airport in Navegantes (SC). From there, Bolsonaro took a helicopter to San Francisco do Sul. He is accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

In San Francisco do Sul, Bolsonaro was received by voters around 2:30 pm. There was crowding. Around 3:20 pm, the president spoke to the press and confirmed that he will be staying at the fort.

“I came to take a break,” he said, according to G1.

No official commitment is planned in the city. Return should only take place in early January.

So far, there is no forecast for Bolsonaro to go to Bahia. On the 12th, the president went to the state to fly over cities that had already been hit by heavy rains. The new storms, however, affected an even larger area.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão traveled this Monday to Bahia, but for another reason: he will spend the New Year at the Aratu naval base, which is in Salvador. There is no forecast that he will visit the areas affected by the rains. Mourão should return to Brasília on January 3rd.