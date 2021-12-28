Amora Mautner, director of “Secret Truths 2”, assesses Angel’s possible return in season three: “Better give up”

Sincere opinion! In an interview with the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, which returned to the public this Sunday (26), director Amora Mautner was quite frank in speaking about what she thought of the idea of ​​Camila Queiroz returning for a third season of “Secret Truths”. Amidst so many controversies at the end of the continuation of the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco, she highlighted that maybe it doesn’t make sense for the character Angel to reappear in history.

Mautner, who performed a highly praised job with “Secret Truths 2”, believes that all the repercussions of the impasse involving Camila Queiroz and TV Globo may have harmed the protagonist’s future in the production. “Who decides this is always the author. Personally, I think this subject has already caused a lot of confusion. And when an issue is more complicated than good, I think it’s better to give up. And that story has already worked. The press should be concerned about serious things happening now.” shot.

The director also made a point of emphasizing that she maintains a great relationship with Queiroz, and said that she was surprised to receive the news that the artist would not finish recording the last scenes of the story. “We didn’t expect any of this, right? It was very difficult for everyone. But we are professionals and this is our job, solving problems that arise. I always got along well with Camila personally and artistically. Her departure was a strictly contractual matter. Globo and Ricardo [Waddington] were very clear, I have nothing to add”, declared.

About the third season of “Secret Truths”, the professional confirmed that the network gave a “yes” to the project, but before that, she and Walcyr Carrasco will repeat the working partnership in a previously ordered 9:00 pm soap opera. Speaking of the author, Amora Mautner was all praise when she recalled the changes that were necessary to finish the story this year.

“Walcyr is a genius and an ace at solving these issues and he did it in three hours. The ending is the same as what was written since the synopsis, we haven’t changed anything. He restructured the last chapters with what was already recorded and invented new things to make sense of the ending he always wanted, in her absence [Camila Queiroz]”, said. “Our biggest concern has always been that the audience has this story in the best possible way for the last chapter. And I’m happy because I think we were able to do this”, completed.

But as we’ve already mentioned here, the true outcome of the character Angel will only be decided in 2023, the year in which the second season will be shown on open TV and Walcyr Carrasco should start working on a third part. After the impasse in the contractual negotiation between the Rio station and Camila Queiroz – which resulted in the absence of the actress during the last recordings -, it would have been decided to resume the conversations only in the year in which the project will actually be worked on.

Two final chapters were made available on Globoplay, in the first one, the possibility of the model having stayed alive when she was reunited with Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) was open. In the second, she is coldly murdered by the executive in front of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). So, if the first sequence is chosen to be shown to the general public, chances are good that Queiroz will retake his role in history.