Anatel publishes list of cell phones compatible with 5G; check out

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) has published a list of 49 models of cell phones compatible with the 5G network and approved by the agency.

“The certification and approval guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical functionalities regulated by Anatel”, highlighted Anatel.

According to Anatel, the customer can confirm whether the cell phone is suitable for the network through an approval seal located in the equipment manual, but can also consult the operator about the product’s compatibility.

The auction for the concession of 5G bands was carried out by Anatel in November this year. On the day, the Agency announced batches divided into national and regional, in four frequency bands: 700MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

Operators have until July 2022 to implement 5G in Brazilian capitals. To participate, companies had to comply with all the requirements set out in the notice.

Check the list of approved 5G devices:

apple

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iphone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max.

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Well M3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G100;

Moto G200;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

asus

ROG Phone 3;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip.

realme

Realme 7 5G;

Realme 8 5G;

Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL