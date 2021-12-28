Anatel publishes list of devices compatible with 5G; see if your cell phone is adapted

Photo: Illustrative/Freepik

With the progress of negotiations to start the operation of the 5G network in Brazil, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released a list of cell phone models that are already compatible with the technology. Currently, there are 49 devices adapted to receive the network and approved by the agency.

According to information released by CNN, the forecast is that the 5G will start operating in Brazilian capitals by the end of the first half of 2022.

According to Anatel, it is possible for customers to verify if the device is already compatible with the network through an approval seal located in the equipment manual. Another option is to consult the operator and make sure the device is compatible.

“The certification and approval guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical functionalities regulated by Anatel”, informed the Agency.

Check out the list of cell phones compatible with 5G, according to Anatel:

apple

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iphone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Well M3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G100;

Moto G200;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

asus

ROG Phone 3;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip;

realme

Realme 7 5G;

Realme 8 5G;

Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL

Also according to CNN, in principle, only devices approved by Anatel can use the connection.

What is 5G?

5G is a new technology that increases the speed of mobile connection and reduces latency, allowing new services to be connected with security and stability that make room for the use of new services in several areas, such as industry, health, agriculture and production and dissemination of content.

Unlike the changes in past generations, 2G, 3G and 4G, it is not just about increasing connection speed, but also specifying services that allow for different applications, especially those related to the so-called Internet of Things (IoT ), which is the coordinated and intelligent use of devices to control various activities.

By connecting everyday objects – such as appliances, smartphones, clothes and cars – to the internet (and to each other), the technology will even allow for delicate medical procedures to be carried out at a distance, in addition to automatic car steering systems and the most diverse technologies automation and artificial intelligence, including for agriculture, industry and cities.

