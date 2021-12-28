Anitta and Gil do Vigor enjoy a new outburst

The year may be drawing to a close, but the bullshit never ends. Tiago Leifert published an eight-minute video, rebutting the criticism he had received from actor Ícaro Silva, and ended up receiving support from many famous people.

Among the names that liked Tiago’s publication are Anitta, Michelle Loreto, Luiza Possi, in addition to ex-BBBs Gil do Vigor, Gabi Martins, Flay, Petrix Barbosa, Alan. Possamai and Patricia Leitte.

The humorists Ed Gama and Maurício Meirelles also left messages of support for the presenter. “I really admire your sobriety and your affection and care in everything you do. You inspire,” said Ed. “I was judged for being here the last time. I insist on being here again,” stated Meirelles.

What did James say?

In the video he shared on Instagram, Tiago explained the issue of “BBB” being responsible for paying Ícaro Silva’s salary and said he would ignore attacks aimed at his father or his religion.

“When I said, and it’s very clear there, ‘we probably helped pay your salary’, I was wrong. It’s probably not. We helped pay your salary. Yours, Boninho’s, mine, Luciano Huck’s , Mion’s, everyone’s. Just as everyone’s work at Globo helps pay my salary. It helped, right, because I left. I can’t see where the offense of a simple statement like this is, ” reinforced Leifert.

“I was attacked because of my religion, my family. I didn’t do that at any time, I didn’t attack anyone’s family. I will ignore the attacks on my father, my family, my religion,” concluded the presenter.