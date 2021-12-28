Arana leaves, pessimistic forecast for 2022 and R$ 40 million for reinforcements: Atlético news today (27) | fans

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Check out Atlético’s main news this Monday (27):

A seer who hit a double for Palmeiras makes a pessimistic forecast for Atlético and Flamengo and reveals two dominant teams in 2022

According to Lene Sensitiva, Atlético-MG and Flamengo, champion and vice of the Brasileirão 2021, respectively, will have a bad 2022. For the clairvoyant, Galo will have a good performance this season, but without relevant achievements. Rubro-Negro is not doing well and will be without any title.

Cuca points out eight clubs that can win the Brasileirão title: “They are great teams”

“Winning the Brasileirão is much more difficult than the Libertadores. And it’s not little, it’s much more difficult. Today there are these three teams that are leaving: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Galo, but at any time São Paulo will come back, Corinthians will definitely come back, Santos in a little while, Fluminense, Internacional, they will return to postulating titles because they are great teams “, he told “BandSports”.

CBF confirms dates for all phases of the Copa do Brasil in 2022; check out

According to CBF, the biggest tournament in Brazilian football will end on October 12th and 19th, with the finals taking place before the start of the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be played from the end of November.

English club prepares onslaught to remove Guilherme Arana from Atlético-MG

According to Ekrem Konur, a journalist specializing in the transfer market, Guilherme Arana is targeted by Leeds United, from England.

Middle East Club gives up on hiring Diego Costa, and Gilberto enters the crosshairs; know more

After talking to businessman Jair Costa, Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, withdrew from hiring striker Diego Costa. The brother of the Atlético-MG player did not accept the proposal made by the Arabs, who refused to increase the values.

Atlético-MG sets budget for hiring players in 2022; see values

Approved by the club’s administrative board last week, according to the website Superesportes, Galo’s budget for the next season for hiring players will be R$ 40 million.