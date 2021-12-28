Architect who changed boyfriend 24 hours before the wedding rebuts with ex: ‘I’m a man in love’ | Rio de Janeiro

In September, a controversial wedding caused a stir on social media for an unusual reason: the groom was changed less than 24 hours before the ceremony. Now, just over three months after the sudden move, 60-year-old architect and decorator Eder Meneghine has announced the return with Dyl Reis, 23 years old.

According to Meneghine, the rapprochement with the miner happened naturally and they are in love and planning for the future, but without too many demands.

“You don’t leave a house and leave your underwear there and don’t go get it. He used to go to my house to get his things, we started talking to each other to resolve the situation and the rapprochement ended up happening. I called him to dinner, we weighed the pros and cons and agreed to come back”, said the architect.

Despite the romantic mood, Meneghine says she has not received support from close relatives. “My mother is against it, his mother is against it, my aunt is against it. There is no one who is in favor of it, because they are very conservative. That’s why he went to spend Christmas with his family and I spent it with mine”, explained the decorator.

The plans, however, were not shaken on account of the negative crowd. On the contrary, the couple even plans to make their relationship official next year. “To regularize the union is very difficult, very bureaucratic, it will stay for next year. But in the new year we’re going to make a garland for our friends. It won’t be the ceremony yet, but I’m going to introduce him as my life partner”, admitted the architect.

Partners in love and in business. Eder said that he intends to share some of his endeavors with his beloved. “He’s a great boy for administrative matters, so I’m going to put him on some of my business,” he said.

According to Eder Meneghine, after the wedding ceremony with the 44-year-old chef Hugo Oliveira, they each continued to live in their own homes, until they understood that there would be no rapprochement.

“It was a sudden decision, because I needed to continue the party out of respect for people who came from other countries, from other cities, who left their homes to honor me. But when the ceremony was over, Hugo went to his house and I went to mine. The two parties had no interest in making the union official”.

He also claims that the repercussions of the case had a strong impact on his life. “It was very difficult, I never imagined that this could happen. It gave me a notoriety that I didn’t want at the time. I think that notoriety has to come through work, creativity, the good people you live with, that you become, this it’s worth going over it,” he said.