Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more: website lists the 10 most liked Instagram photos in 2021

The biggest of the media! The year 2021 is drawing to a close, which means it’s time for the famous post retrospectives from Instagram which were the most liked in the last few months. And, of course, that pop singers couldn’t be missing from this list.

This Monday (27), the Just Jared website published a ranking with the 10 most liked photos of the year on Instagram, and the numbers are exorbitant! Together, these users accumulate more than 231 million likes. The list, which is full of influential people, had names like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

The most liked photo, however, was on the player’s account. Cristiano Ronaldo it’s from Georgina Rodriguez , wife of the Portuguese ace. The photo with the announcement of the couple’s pregnancy, on October 28, had an incredible 32.3 million likes. The second position went to the “Positions” diva, Ariana Grande – The images of your wedding with Dalton Gomez, shared on May 26, it had an unbelievable 26.7 million likes.

Next comes Kylie Jenner, also with the announcement of the second pregnancy, on September 8, with 24.6 million likes. And, closing the Top 5, Billie Eilish when posing with revealed blonde hair, on March 17, totaling 23 million likes. Chic, right?

Check out the full TOP 10 listed by the Just Jared website:

. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez – pregnancy announcement (October 28 – 32.3 million likes)

two. Ariana Grande – photos of your wedding with Dalton Gomez (May 26 – 26.7 million likes)

3. Kylie Jenner – second pregnancy announcement (September 8 – 24.6 million likes)

4. Billie Eilish – blonde hair revealed (March 17 – 23 million likes)

5. Lionel Messi – First post after signing with Paris Saint-Germain FC . (August 11th – 22.1 million likes)

6. Billie Eilish– session of pictures of Vogue (May 2 – 22.1 million likes)

7. Lionel Messi – photo with the Copa America trophy (July 11 – 22 million likes)

8. Lionel Messi – post announcing his departure from Barcelona at a press conference (August 8 to 21.2 million likes)

9. mermaid Montana – Iron Shore Mermaid (August 18 – 20.2 million likes)

10. Tom Holland – birthday post from Zendaya (September 1 – 19.6 million likes)