Arrascaeta enters the sights of Borussia Dortmund

Still looking to make Paulo Sousa official for 2022, Flamengo may have to deal with another important situation in this transfer window: the future of Arrascaeta. According to the Italian website ‘Calciomercato’, Borussia Dortmund, from Germany, would have shown interest in hiring the Uruguayan midfielder.

The Italian site does not go into details, but according to journalist Allan Abi Madi, a businessman informed on Christmas Eve that the German club had already defined even an initial proposal for the 27-year-old player.

– On Christmas Eve, a football person (manager and representative) told me that Borussia Dortmund had their eye on Arrascaeta. They were considering making a proposal for around 8 million euros (about R$51.2 million at the current price). At Flamengo nothing arrived. Calciomercato brought the information today too. In short: I don’t know if Borussia Dortmund will make such a proposal. But, I find it difficult for #Flamengo to trade for the speculated values. Arrascaeta has advanced negotiation to renew with the midfielder. The obstacle continues to be the purchase of rights that belong to the Uruguayan club – wrote the journalist on his Twitter.

Hired in 2019 for more than BRL 80 million, Arrascaeta has a contract with Flamengo until the end of December 2023 and a termination fine valued at 40 million euros (BRL 256 million). The Rubro-Negro club is trying to renew the Uruguayan midfielder’s contract, but has encountered some obstacles that make the negotiation difficult, mainly because of the demand to buy the percentage belonging to Defensor, from Uruguay.

According to the newspaper ‘O Dia’, Arrascaeta’s businessman Daniel Fonseca wants Flamengo to buy most or all 25% of the player’s economic rights linked to the Uruguayan club. Rubro-Negro, in turn, is not willing to spend 5 million euros to ‘buy back’ the athlete.

