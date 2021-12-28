Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, awakens the interest of Borussia Dortmund

Flamengo could see one of their main players leave next season. Giorgian De Arrascaeta is in the crosshairs of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, according to the Italian portal Calciomercatto.

After standing out with the Cruzeiro shirt, the Uruguayan midfielder was sold to Rubro-Negro at the beginning of 2019. Since then, he has had 137 games and 39 goals for the Rio de Janeiro club. During this period, he also won three Campeonato Cariocas, two Brasileiros, one Libertadores and one Recopa.

Arrascaeta has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2023, but the rubro-Negra board is negotiating with the player a renewal until 2026.

The Borussia Dortmund squad, by the way, has a former Flamengo player. It’s about Reinier. The 19-year-old midfielder is on loan from Real Madrid until June 2022.

At the moment, the Auri-Negros are in the vice leadership of the German Championship, with 34 points, nine less than Bayern Munich.

(Photo: Rubens Chiri/ São Paulo)

‘ href=”https://www.gazetaesportiva.com/wp-content/uploads/imagem/2021/12/27/51362869672_c5a42f5a50_h-1024×647.jpg” data-thumb=’https://www.gazetaesportiva.com/wp -content/uploads/image/2021/12/27/51362869672_c5a42f5a50_h-1024×647.jpg’>