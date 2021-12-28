At 39, Paolla Oliveira teases with an attractive ball piece

Paolla Oliveira has more than thirty million followers, and whenever they can, they recall landmark moments of the global. Some time ago, a fan club of the artist shared a click of her in a polka-dot bikini, which was surrounded by warm praise.

In the photo, the muse who is currently having a romance with Diogo Nogueira, poses with her full breasts in evidence, and still wears a captivating and totally attractive smile.

“I’ve never seen it more beautiful,” said one admirer. “Most beautiful thing in our lives”, commented the second person. “Wow, think of a perfect woman,” noted the third.

Dating

On social networks, Paolla Oliveira’s relationship with Diogo is always praised. In conversation with Fantastic, she didn’t rule out living with the singer for the next few months, and even opened her heart when talking about the relationship filled with love.

“No, but almost. If we don’t live a more intense life when we’re together, in a little while it’s a show on one side and a soap opera on the other. So it’s all close. Almost a toothbrush together. Of course Diogo is an inspiration for me, yes. He is a very special man, fun, talented, has a giant heart. All these qualities are very inspiring. The couple wouldn’t be so popular with the public if it weren’t that way. All this just inspires me and strengthens our connection”, said the artist.

Maternity

At 39 years old, Paolla Oliveira commented on the pressure that women are under to be mothers. Today, according to her, she learned to deal with it in a less apprehensive way.

“There is pressure, there has always been pressure. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I come from a family where it was welcome to marry with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and all that. This egg thing came as freedom. My wish is that more women would have the opportunity and have that as an option. I don’t want to have kids right now. That’s what made me freeze my eggs. I had the option of freezing as an option of freedom and as an option that things can change for me in a little while”, he said.

Finally, the contractor of Globo claimed to accept all the choices made in his life. “I never understood what the biological clock was for me. This clock has not yet awakened for children, but for my body. And the doctor said it was time to do the procedure. Seeing that the aging of the body is not just a wrinkle on the face, it stirred the emotional level, but comparing the rates of exams. It’s cliché to say that, but I looked inside out. The time has passed. That’s why I accepted to do everything I did”, he explained.

