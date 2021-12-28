Atlético-MG has talks with Jorge Jesus to replace Cuca

Atlético-MG was already aware for some time that Cuca would not remain in charge of the team in 2022. Even so, the club started talks with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, while still trying to convince Cuca to remain.

Cuca had informed his intention to leave the team in early December. People close to the coach were already aware of this desire. The meeting that sealed, for good, the breach of the contract took place this Monday (27).

Jorge Jesus was the main target of Flamengo, which is also looking for a new commander after the departure of Renato Gaúcho. The negotiation between the red-black and the coach went on for weeks. Indeed, directors of Rubro-negro went to Portugal for negotiations, but chose to follow a new path and the club should announce Paulo Sousa in the next few hours.

This Tuesday morning, Benfica announced the termination of contract with Jorge Jesus. The coach is free on the market after his second spell at the Portuguese club.

Since the information that Cuca will not go ahead of Galo, the club has not commented. The football director, Rodrigo Caetano, limited himself to saying that the club will only manifest itself when the situation is defined.