Atlético-MG opens search for Cuca’s replacement; Jorge Jesus is favorite, and Renato loses strength throughout 2021 | athletic-mg

Advised of the non-continuity of Cuca , the board of Atlético-MG opens, this Tuesday, the search for a new coach. Jorge Jesus is the favorite (since he effectively leaves Benfica, what seems close to happening ). Renato Gaúcho, a name strongly desired in the City of Galo for exactly one year, lost strength. The idea is to map at least five options.

Let’s go to the chronology and the details.

The Alvinegra direction did not count on the departure from Cuca. Internally, I was already aware of the possibility (which had been expressed by the coach in post-title interviews), but I still hoped for continuity.

The man from Paraná claimed personal issues, which made even the club’s attempt to convince. “We were counting on his re-introduction. It will be sorely missed,” a source told ge.

Jorge Jesus must be leaving Benfica — Photo: Nacho Doce/Reuters

From there, the search opens. The internal consensus is that, in the last year, the level of demand has risen considerably. Within the “new standard” that the current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions seek, the idea is to map options so as not to be held hostage by a single name. And these options will be Brazilian and foreign.

Galo wants to study at least two national options (targets not yet defined), as well as foreign ones. Thinking about gringos, the South American market will be studied, where football director Rodrigo Caetano has wide access and knowledge.

Thinking of Portugal, Jorge Jesus becomes the main target if he confirms his departure from Benfica. The Lusitanian aroused interest from Minas in 2019, when he attended a Galo match in Belo Horizonte, but ended up closing with Flamengo.

If Benfica’s departure is in fact confirmed, the alvinegra summit will seek contact to analyze the conditions, but with one concern: the technical committee.

The Minas Gerais club understands that it has created an excellent fixed committee and does not want to give it up. To cite just one example, the physical trainer Cristiano Nunes, who arrived in March 2021, has his work very well evaluated internally, and Rooster’s idea is that the next coach arrives to join forces with the current fixed committee, not discard it.

Cuca with physical trainer Cristiano Nunes — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Jorge Jesus, like most foreign coaches, likes to work with his own commission. It is a point to be discussed in case of progress in negotiations – with the Portuguese or any other coach who arrives in Belo Horizonte through the international arrivals gate.

Renato Gaúcho: from favorite to the end of the line in a year

Before agreeing with Cuca, in February 2021, Atlético negotiated with Renato Gaúcho. The coach’s manager, at the time, even traveled to Belo Horizonte. At that time, the former attacker was the preferred name of the Athletic summit. The reality today is very different.

Renato Gaúcho was fired by Flamengo in 2021 — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF