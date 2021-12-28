Average attendance of flu syndrome goes from 60 to 386 in two weeks at Unimed Fortaleza – Metro

The number of visits to patients with flu syndrome at Unimed Fortaleza it jumped from 60, a daily average of two weeks ago, to 386 this Monday (27).

The information was passed on this Tuesday (28) by the president of the cooperative, Elias Leite, who cited a scenario of “overcrowding” in emergencies.

“Two weeks ago, the average daily attendance at our hospital was 300 patients, approximately 60 with the flu-like illness. Yesterday, we saw 610 patients in our hospital, 386 with the flu-like illness”, he detailed.

In parallel to the circulation of the virus, there are also cases of Covid-19. However, according to Elias Leite, despite the number of patients with coronavirus having “increased a little”, as well as the positivity of exams, it did not bring repercussions in the total hospitalizations.

“We are today, in Fortaleza, using the Unimed system with 18 patients with Covid, four of them in the ICU. This number has remained so for over three months”, he explained.

Crowds on New Year’s Eve will increase cases

Contrary to the pandemic disease, Elias said that flu diagnoses should increase this week with the realization of New Year’s Eve parties, when physical distance and other sanitary protocols are not strictly adhered to.

“We expect this week to get worse because the number of crowds increases with the end-of-the-year festivities. Like all flu-like illnesses, transmission occurs through contact. We are going through this difficult time. The more agglomeration, the more flu picture”, warned.

Flu in Ceará

The increase in respiratory diseases is statewide. Currently, the State Department of Health (Sesa) accounts for 174 cases of Influenza A, 40 of which are diagnosed as H3N2.

What is influenza A H3N2?

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of influenza A. Its symptoms are the classics of a flu:

high fever with acute onset

headache

joint pains

nasal constipation

throat inflammation

cough

In some cases there may be vomiting and diarrhea, these manifestations being infrequent and more common in children. H3N2 is considered seasonal and well known around the world since a pandemic occurred in 1968 (Hong Kong flu).

Does the flu vaccine protect against H3N2?

Yes. The vaccine offered annually in the Unified Health System (SUS) also protects against influenza subtypes, including A H3N2.

Influenza symptoms (flu)

Fever;

Sore throat;

Cough;

Body ache;

Headache.