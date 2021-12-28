Bahia News / Sports / EC Bahia / After four seasons, Nino Paraíba says goodbye to Bahia

After four seasons, right-back Nino Paraíba is leaving Bahia. This Monday (27), the athlete published a farewell text on his Instagram, thanking him for the time he spent at the club.

“Wearing this shirt has always been a huge responsibility and that was always very clear to me. But everything in life has a beginning, middle and end. And now it’s time to continue looking for new challenges. Without failing to thank this club that opened its doors to me in 2018 and in which I leave with the feeling of having left everything on the field,” wrote Nino.

The 35-year-old side was in advanced talks to renew his contract with the Squadron (remember here), and, according to a survey by Bahia Notícias, he even accepted a salary reduction. However, his stay did not fit with what the club wanted.

In all, Nino played 193 matches for Bahia, scored 7 goals and gave 15 assists. In his curriculum, he now accumulates three titles in the Bahia Championship and one in the Northeast Cup.

During the farewell text, he took the opportunity to thank President Guilherme Bellintani, whom he described as “an honest and very competent person”.

“And I also need to make clear forever my eternal respect for the Bahia fan. Now I’ll be in the crowd from afar, always wanting the best for the club!”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that the Tricolor has been undergoing a process of reformulation due to its fall to the Series B of Brasileirão. The club’s budget for 2022 had a reduction of BRL 89 million compared to what had been presented for 2021 (learn more here).