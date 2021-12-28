Banco Pan fined BRL 11 million for unsolicited loan

Procon-SP imposed a fine of R$ 11,286,557.54 on bank Pan. The reason for the fine is because the bank did not respond to a notification about loans taken out without the client’s request.

According to Procon-SP, Banco Pan has not yet made the necessary clarifications or presented the documents within the defined period. Therefore, Procon cannot check if there was harmful conduct by the bank, which would violate the CDC (Consumer Defense Code).

You’ll probably like it too:

C6 Bank resets the global account opening fee for these customers

Loan releases up to R$150,000 and has a 90% chance of approval

See how to reset the annuity of Banco Pan cards

Banco Pan would be making loans without customers asking

According to Procon-SP, the reason for the notification was several complaints from customers who said they had received loans from Banco Pan without requesting. In this case, the bank deposited the loan amount in the customer’s account without any kind of request or consent, and then started charging high interest on the transaction. For Procon, this type of practice is abusive. On the other hand, Banco Pan still has the right to defend itself.

According to Procon-SP, the notification was motivated by consumer complaints in which they reported the problem. In practice, the bank deposits the amount in the customer’s account, without their request or consent, and then starts charging high interest. The agency claims that this is an abusive practice.

The fine has a total value of BRL 11,286,557.54 and will be applied through an administrative process. The Pan bank has the right to defend itself.

Finally, according to Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP, this type of loan from Banco Pan can be some kind of free sample. Therefore, the agency believes that Banco Pan, in addition to paying the fine, should also lose the amount deposited in customer accounts.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com