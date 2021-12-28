Banks resume conventional service hours at physical branches | Economy

Banks decided to resume conventional customer service hours at their branches. Among them are Banco do Brasil and Itaú Unibanco. In this case, institutions return to opening hours to the public between 10:00 and 16:00.
Banco do Brasil, for example, stated that the decision takes place in the current scenario of advances in immunization, reopening of the economy and the relaxation of social isolation. The opening hours of each branch can be consulted at the Customer Service Center-CRBB, via WhatsApp (61 4004-0001 – #horariodasagencias) or on the BB official website (via the link).
The bank will continue with the sanitary protocols to ensure the safety of employees and customers, such as: instruction for a distance of 1.5 meters between people, limitation of the number of people inside the branches, use of masks and provision of alcohol gel in units.
As long as the pandemic lasts, Itaú advises clients to prioritize digital channels to carry out operations that can be carried out in this way, such as payment of securities and bank slips, debt negotiation, request for a duplicate card, among other services.
Until January 3, Itaú branches will continue to operate at special hours: from 10 am to 2 pm, with preferential service for retirees and pensioners one hour before the general public, from 9 am to 10 am. The time change was one of the measures adopted by Febraban for the entire banking sector to fight the pandemic in its most critical period.
Itaú also emphasizes that some branches, such as those located in shopping centers, for example, may work with different hours, in accordance with the rules of the place where they are located.