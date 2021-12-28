Banks resume conventional service hours at physical branches | Economy

Banks decided to resume conventional customer service hours at their branches. Among them are Banco do Brasil and Itaú Unibanco. In this case, institutions return to opening hours to the public between 10:00 and 16:00.

Banco do Brasil, for example, stated that the decision takes place in the current scenario of advances in immunization, reopening of the economy and the relaxation of social isolation. The opening hours of each branch can be consulted at the Customer Service Center-CRBB, via WhatsApp (61 4004-0001 – #horariodasagencias) or on the BB official website (via the link).