Barbara Evans enjoys swimming pool with belly and talks about self-esteem

Barbara Evans continues to show the reality of her pregnancy on her Instagram.

This morning, she showed off her 23-week-old belly wearing a bikini in her stories. “We’re great around here. Today the belly woke up smaller, but the day goes by and it gets bigger,” she said. In keeping with reality, she talked about her body changes at this stage. “The leg, it’s just cellulite. Just cellulite, my friends. I’ve never had cellulite on the front (leg),” she said.

Barbara Evans shows off big belly in a bikini Image: Reproduction/Instagram

After the repercussions of her bikini photos, Barbara again vented about her self-esteem during her pregnancy. “You guys saying: ‘Wow, what a beautiful, radiant pregnant woman’… Guys, it’s very difficult to feel good. It’s very difficult to feel good, to feel very pregnant, you know? Comfortable to wear, bikini… You feel shame. It’s very difficult to adapt, get used to it.”, she said. Evans continued the outburst: “I know we’re carrying the greatest gift of life there can be. But it’s literally nine months of one day after another. It’s very difficult to accept this part, to feel beautiful, to feel beautiful. putting on a bikini. It’s very judgmental. It’s yourself judging yourself, in addition to the people, yourself feeling very low,” she said emotionally. Barbara also urged people to be careful when judging. “Don’t judge. You have no idea how difficult it is,” she said through her tears.

After the repercussions of her outburst, she went back to chat with her followers. “Only those who live, those who lived, are the ones who can judge. Because, if you haven’t lived, you can’t say what we’re feeling now. There are days when we wake up feeling great, but there are days…”, Barbara said . She continued: “It’s fleeting. She already has me in my arms. For now, I’m donating my body to her to come into the world, and it’s all right. It’s okay. But that doesn’t mean that every day I need to wake up and say: ‘Wow, you look beautiful!’. That’s not how it works. And whoever says it is, congratulations, I admire you. You’re perfect,” said Evans. “The real pregnancy is this. Whether you like it or not, I’ll always tell you the truth. You’ll never be prepared for your body changes,” continued the new mom.

Barbara is expecting her first child, Ayla, the result of her relationship with businessman Gustavo Theodoro.