Barbara gets revenge and makes Santiago break up with Erica · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will revolt after having the farce as a writer revealed by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) in Um Lugar ao Sol. believe that he was betrayed by his girlfriend. The pampered plan will work out, and the entrepreneur will put an end to the relationship on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of the serial, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will suffer retaliation for having stolen the story from Janine (Indira Nascimento). She will be scorned by Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond), will face her father’s displeasure and see the true author triumph.

Barbara, then, will think of a way to pay back Luan’s mother (Miguel Schmid). The rich girl will create a fake profile of the blonde on a social networking site and show it to Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão).

The model will fall into the frame and go to Erica in the mansion’s library. “For God’s sake. I’ve never, never done this account, I’ve never entered this site! I have no idea what it is”, will defend Stephany’s sister (Renata Gaspar).

“Whether I have any idea or not, the fact is that my dad doesn’t deserve it. I know there’s the cliché of the older guy who runs after a younger girl to look good on the tape. But in my dad’s case it was different. He did. if he really got close to you, he fell in love, anyway. Thank God I found that out before, because, honestly, I don’t know if he could handle it,” says Ilana’s best friend (Mariana Lima).

“Rebeca, please, I ask you…”, the humble girl will try to say. “I’m sorry, Erica, but… I’m the one who’s asking you, as a matter of humanity, even health. I think that’s enough, no? And before my father discovers something like that”, the mother will reply of Cecília (Fernanda Marques).

Santiago will enter the room just then. “What are you talking about? Before I find out what?”, the owner of the Redeemer will ask. The model will ask the young woman to explain the situation.

Fernanda de Freitas’ character won’t be able to say anything, and the businessman will end up looking at the computer screen and seeing the profile on the dating site. You will be extremely hurt and leave the scene. Erica will then pack her bags and leave the shattered mansion.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

