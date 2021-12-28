Barbara uses Renato’s crime to arrest Christian; know which· TV news

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will pull a card up her sleeve to trap Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) to an increasingly bankrupt marriage in Um Lugar ao Sol. To avoid a separation, she’ll remember that she’s already covered up a playboy crime. “Didn’t you also pay for the caretaker to take over the running over in your place?”

Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will hit rock bottom after being unmasked by Erica (Fernanda de Freitas). The physical educator revealed that the Patrician did not write the short story that earned her even a literary award — bribing Janine (Indira Nascimento) for credits as an author.

Christian will even reach into his pocket to indemnify the former waitress, in addition to demanding that Barbara publicly admit the mistake. He, who had already moved away when he met Lara (Andréia Horta), will be even colder with his partner.

Desperate, the antagonist played by Alinne Moraes will play low to avoid separation in the scenes that will be shown from this Tuesday (28):

Didn’t you also pay the caretaker to take over the roadkill for you? Sorry, but you also took what was most valuable to him: freedom. But anyway, I was there. By your side. Defending you, supporting you. Or can’t you see it?

The dondoca will make reference to the first chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial, in which Renato ran over a cyclist while driving drunk on a highway in Switzerland. He even got away with answering criminally, but, in return, he was forced to return to Brazil.

“All we have is each other. And I need you. Please don’t leave me alone. Not now,” Barbara will plead.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: