Barcelona announces the hiring of Ferrán Torres | spanish football

It’s official! Barcelona confirmed this Tuesday morning its first reinforcement of the winter market, even before the opening of the January window. Spain’s attacking midfielder Ferrán Torres, a former Manchester City player, signed a contract until June 2027.

Ferrán has been in Barcelona since last Sunday, when he was not related to the clash between his former team and Leicester – he is still recovering from a broken foot. The Spaniard arrived at a clinic to carry out the exams in the early hours of last Monday. With the approval, his hiring was made official.

The player arrives at the Catalan club with a fine of 1 billion euros. The presentation to the fans will be held next Monday, at Camp Nou, in an event before an open training session.

According to the Spanish press, Barça disbursed 45 million euros (about R$290 million) to have the young athlete, in addition to 10 million euros (R$64 million) in variables. It would have been at the request of coach Xavi, who is seeking forwards for the squad after Agüero’s early retirement.

Spain's Ferrán Torres is Barcelona's new signing — Photo: AFP

Trained at the base of Valencia and with passages in the lower categories of the Spanish team, Ferrán Torres will arrive at Barcelona after a frustrated experience at Manchester City. The 21-year-old was a request from coach Pep Guardiola at the start of the 2020/21 season, but did not get the desired space in English football.

“If you’re not happy, you should leave,” says Guardiola of Ferrán Torres