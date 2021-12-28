Baywatch actress arrested after fighting in flight for wearing a mask

Former model and former actress Patricia Cornwall, known as Patty Breton, was arrested after causing confusion with another passenger on a flight over her wearing a coronavirus mask.

According to the New York Post, the artist, who participated in the movie “Baywatch” and has already posed for the pages of Playboy, was involved in a riot on the Delta airline flight between Tampa and Atlanta, while arguing with a passenger.

At the time, she was initially irritated when she found it difficult to return to her seat as the stewardess was serving meals. Later, Patricia began to talk to a man, whose identity was not revealed, and ordered him to wear a protective mask against the covid-19. However, neither of them was wearing their safety gear properly — the actress’ mask was under her chin.

Then, other people present on the flight, including a flight attendant, tried to calm things down, but were unsuccessful. Cornwall slapped the man across the face, and he claimed she would be arrested. The famous woman then called him “a piece of shit” and, when she was pushed away by other passengers, she repeatedly shouted at the man to wear the mask.

After the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, in Atlanta, in the United States, Patricia Cornwall was detained and had to pay a $20,000 bond (R$113,000 at the current dollar rate) to be released.