Be careful not to eat too much sweets; excessive consumption affects mental health – 12/27/2021

In excess, sugar contributes to a number of pathologies. This is what the scientific evidence released in recent years has shown. So far, nothing new, but did you know that this high consumption is a risk factor for the emergence of mental disorders?

“Sugar is an inflammatory agent for the body. And when there is inflammation it also affects the central nervous system. It is a generalized inflammation, and all psychiatric disorders have been closely related to this issue”, says Eduardo Perin, psychiatrist, specialist in cognitive-behavioral therapy at the Anxiety Outpatient Clinic of the USP Hospital das Clínicas (University of São Paulo).

In the central nervous system there are cells that are part of the brain’s immune system, and when these cells become inflamed from excess sugar or other reasons, they attack neurons. “They have a very strong relationship with the worsening of conditions and even with the cause of psychiatric conditions. This is increasingly being proven”, he says Perin.

How sugar “ignites” the brain

Too much sugar causes the pancreas to make too much insulin, and over time, the body begins to build resistance to this hormone. This process causes the accumulation of fat in the abdomen region.

“When we accumulate a lot of fat in this region, the fat cells manufacture inflammatory substances. So, in fact, excess sugar is the tip of the iceberg”, says Andressa Heimbecher Soares, medical endocrinologist, member of the SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology) and Metabolism).

These substances then circulate in the bloodstream and act throughout the body, although the liver is the most affected. “It is a process that gradually causes the body to have diffuse symptoms. And when these substances reach the brain, they also cause changes”, says Soares.

Frederico Porto, a psychiatrist at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), a nutritionist and visiting professor at Fundação Dom Cabral (MG), explains that when the body is in a pro-inflammatory state, substances called cytokines (proteins) that modulate the function of cells) cross the blood-brain barrier —a kind of filter between the cerebral vessels and the brain itself— and inflame the organ, favoring the emergence of diseases.

There are, however, other hypotheses to explain this relationship between the brain and sugar. adiel Rios, Master in Psychiatry from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and current researcher at IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) of the Faculty of Medicine of USP, says that recent evidence indicates that the interaction intestine-brain is modulated by the composition of the microbiota intestinal (micro-organisms that inhabit the intestine), which is strongly influenced by excess sugar.

According to him, an imbalance in the microbiota Intestinal intestinal disorder has been associated with major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and even schizophrenia.

What inconveniences can excess sugar cause?

In general, all psychiatric disorders can be aggravated or even arise with uncontrolled ingestion. According to Porto, for example, there is evidence that depression is a result of the inflammatory process in the body. “It would be one of the reasons why the omega 3 fatty acid, which is anti-inflammatory, would work to mitigate symptoms of the disease”, he assesses.

A similar picture occurs with anxiety, in which poor diet is also identified as one of the risk factors. “With difficulty in adapting to the excess of ‘bad’ foods, the body’s ability to deal with stress drastically decreases, which increases the risk of developing anxious conditions”, explains Porto.

An article published in the journal Scientific Reports analyzed the association of sugar consumption in foods and beverages with the occurrence of common mental disorders in more than 5,000 men and more than 2,000 women, over a period of 30 years, between 1983 and 2013.

At the end of work, men who consumed a lot of sugar had a 23% increased risk of having mental disorders such as anxiety and depression after five years. And men and women with mood disorders and high sugar consumption also had a higher risk of having recurrent depression after 5 years, compared to those with low consumption.

“Studies suggest that this happens because excessive consumption of sugars favors oxidative stress, which is the state our body is in when antioxidant levels are not high enough to offset the harmful effects of free radicals”, explains Carolina Tajra, psychiatrist at the Hospital Brasília.

The WHO (World Health Organization) guideline is that sugar consumption does not exceed 10% of daily calories. Assuming a 2000 calorie diet, this rate equates to 50 grams of sugar per day (about 10 teaspoons).

Is there a way to prevent these problems?

Maintaining a balanced diet is always a good option to help with prevention. But this does not mean that food alone can prevent mental disorders, understand that it is only one of the factors that can help.

Therefore, the ideal is to avoid the consumption of processed foods and prioritize the so-called “real food”, made at home and with natural ingredients.

It is also worth prioritizing the consumption of foods that are sources of omega 3 (good fat), such as fish and flaxseed, which, in addition to being anti-inflammatory, makes the neuron membrane more fluid, facilitating the exchange of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, the responsible substance by regulating mood, sleep, appetite, heart rate, body temperature, sensitivity and cognitive functions.

You can also invest in vegetables, especially leafy greens such as kale, which are rich in vitamins B2, B6, zinc and folic acid. These practices avoid the glycemic peaks, which favor food uncontrolled.

See other practices that help prevent psychological disorders:

Drink 2-3 liters of water a day;

Exercise regularly;

Keep the to-do routine organized;

Meditate;

Psychotherapy;

Have a good social life.

Sources: Adiel Rios, psychiatrist and current researcher at the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo); Andressa Heimbecher Soares, endocrinologist, member of SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism); Carolina Tajra, psychiatrist at Hospital Brasília; Edward Perin, psychiatrist by Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), specialist in cognitive-behavioral therapy (TCC) by the Anxiety Outpatient Clinic of Hospital das Clínicas da USP; Frederico Porto, doctor from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), with specialization in psychiatry from Hospital das Clínicas of the same university, nutrologist from Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology) and guest professor at Fundação Dom Cabral (MG); Rafael Maksud, psychiatrist at Clínica Ame.C by the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry), specialist in public health, outpatient psychiatry and substance abuse.