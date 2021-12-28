Benfica announces coach’s departure

Jorge Jesus is no longer the coach of Benfica. The Portuguese club announced today the departure of the coach. The two parties reached an agreement to terminate the relationship.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica SAD thanks Jorge Jesus for all the work developed over the last year and a half and wishes him all the best for the future,” said the club, in a statement.

Who takes command of the team until the end of the season is Nelson Veríssimo, current coach of Benfica B.

This was Jesus’ second visit to Benfica. He arrived in August 2020 after being successful at Flamengo and had a contract until June 2022. Before, he led Benfica from 2009 to 2015.

According to the newspaper Record, Benfica’s football department determined the cancellation of today’s training session and released the athletes to return home after Jesus made his position available to the board.

Later, the coach met with President Rui Costa to settle the end of the bond between the two parties. Jesus’ lawyer, Luís Miguel Henriques, also participated in the meeting.

Also according to the Portuguese press, Jesus does not want to receive the value of the termination fine (6 million euros adding the value of the technical commission). In the statement, Benfica declared that “it will comply with all contractual obligations until the end of the existing employment relationship” or until Jorge Jesus and his technical committee assume a new team.

Last Thursday (23), Benfica lost 3-0 to Porto and was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup. The expectation was that Jorge Jesus would be fired in that game, as Flamengo’s attacks were causing conflicts in the Portuguese team. However, the rubro-negro made an agreement with coach Paulo Sousa and cooled off his interest in Jesus. Who started conversations with Jesus was Atlético-MG, which will not have Cuca as coach in 2022.