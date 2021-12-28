Benfica’s squad riots, and Jorge Jesus will have a meeting with the president this Tuesday to define the future, says the newspaper

Flamengo’s agreement with Paulo Sousa and Benfica’s president Rui Costa’s decision to keep Jorge Jesus seemed to have cooled the soap opera about the coach’s future. But it only took one more day for her situation to become delicate again. And on an even greater level than in recent days. According to the newspaper “A Bola”, the presence of Mister in charge of the team against Porto, next Thursday, is not guaranteed. A meeting this Tuesday between him and the manager will define his immediate future.

The periodical prints on its cover the headline “On a Thread” to define the situation of Jesus. A new crisis generated on Monday left the climate even less favorable for its permanence. The coach removed captain Gustavo Pizzi from the group and made him train separately. The reason would have been a disagreement between the two in the locker room. What the coach didn’t expect is that the rest of the squad would rebel against this decision.

According to the newspaper “Record”, the squad refused to train without Pizzi. The impasse ended up in the presidency. Only after Rui Costa’s interference did the activity begin. But an hour late.

There was already strong expectation around Jesus’ resignation after the defeat against Porto (3-0), in the last Thursday, in a match valid for the Cup of Portugal. However, Rui Costa was with Mister and settled the continuity of the work, already facing the new classic with Porto, on Thursday, now for the Portuguese Championship. But this Monday’s episode left the coach in the spotlight again.

This new chapter of the crisis at Estádio da Luz takes place at the same time that Paulo Sousa, who is also Portuguese, is facing difficulties in obtaining his release from the Polish national team. Cezary Kulesza, president of the country’s football federation, used his Twitter account to say he had turned down the coach’s resignation.

“I was informed today that Paulo Sousa wanted to terminate the contract with the Polish national team by mutual agreement because of a proposal from another club. This is extremely irresponsible behavior and inconsistent with the coach’s previous statements. Therefore, I firmly refused,” he wrote Kulesza.