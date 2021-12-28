The year 2021 was full of news regarding the cell phone market, with long-awaited model releases. One of the segments that had many debuts was that of basic phones, cheaper and specific for running light apps.

Brands like Samsung, Realme and Motorola stood out in this niche, presenting devices with simple configurations and many tools for everyday life. Check the list of Best Entry Cell Phones of 2021 elaborated by TechWorld!

Motorola Moto E7 Power

Motorola Moto E7 Power.Source: Motorola/Disclosure

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the Moto E7 Power has basic specs, including dual rear camera (13 MP + 2 MP) and digital reader. The 6.5-inch screen has HD+ resolution and a selfie camera slot (5 MP).

One of the basic attractions of the Motorola It is 5,000 mAh battery, with 10W charger. Android 10, USB-C port and P2 input (3.5 mm) for headphones are also present in the model. Motorola’s suggested price for the cell phone is R$ 899.

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

The powerful battery is a highlight on the Galaxy A12, Samsung entry phone, combining 5,000 mAh with 15W charger. It has more cameras, with four rear sensors (the 48 MP main) and an 8 MP selfie camera.

THE Galaxy A12 it has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio P35 chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable to up to 1TB via microSD card), catering well for the use of more basic apps. Its suggested price is R$ 1,249.

Samsung Galaxy A02S

Samsung Galaxy A02S.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

On the Galaxy A02S, the screen and battery specifications are the same as those used on the A12, as well as the Dolby Atmos audio technology, which enhances the sound experience. The processor is different, a snapdragon 450 of eight cores, working in conjunction with 3GB of RAM.

There’s 32GB of internal storage available, but you can expand the capacity to up to 1TB with a microSD card, giving you extra space for photos, videos and other files. THE Galaxy A02S it has three rear cameras, the main one being 13 MP, while the selfie lens has 5 MP. Its suggested launch price is R$ 1.4 thousand.

Realme C11

Realme C11.Source: Realme/Disclosure

THE realme is another brand that invested heavily in the domestic market in 2021, bringing good news to the country. One of the firsts was the C11, interesting option for those who value battery life, with the Ultra Energy Saving mode, which gives autonomy of up to 43 days in standby, according to the manufacturer.

The model, which leaves the factory with Android 11, bring reverse charge, allowing to supply 5,000 mAh component power to other devices, and artificial intelligence camera. The processor is the Unisoc SC9863A, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. your pre

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

Other Samsung cellphone that stood out in the input segment was the Galaxy M12, whose IPS screen is 6.5 inches with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz frequency. The processor is the Exynos 850, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

To record good photos, the model offers 48 MP (main), 5 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth sensor) cameras on the rear, in addition to the 8 MP front lens. Greater autonomy is also present, with the 5,000 mAh battery and 15W charging. The suggested price of the cell phone on the manufacturer’s website is R$ 1,249.

Realme C21Y

Realme C21Y.Source: Realme/Disclosure

Looking for a incoming cell phone with NFC? THE realme C21Y has the connectivity, allowing you to make payments by approach and transfer data, in addition to bringing a 5,000 mAh battery and TÜV Rheinland High Reliability certificate.

It also stands out for its triple camera with artificial intelligence and PDAF autofocus, 6.5-inch HD+ screen and Android 11. The processor is the 1.8GHz Unisoc T610, with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Its suggested price is R$ 1.5 thousand.

Motorola Moto G10

Motorola Moto G10.Source: Motorola/Disclosure

We finished the list of best entry-level smartphones of 2021 like Moto G10, which has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and has versions up to 128 GB, for those who need more space for apps. Regarding the lenses, there are four sensors in the rear set, including the main 48 MP, in addition to the front 8 MP.

It is also worth mentioning Android 11 and the processor snapdragon 460, alongside 4 GB of RAM, while the battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, delivering an average autonomy of two days. Its suggested price is R$ 1.5 thousand.