Best Netflix series in 2021; check list with 6 great titles

With the arrival of the end of the year, it’s also time to make the series and film retrospective which gave the most talk during the year 2021. On this subject, the streamings were the main stage of productions that turned into real phenomena throughout the year.

Netflix, for example, made it clear once again why it is a streaming giant and brought its subscribers remarkable productions of drama, comedy, horror and fantasy. Check out the list of the 6 best original series released by the streaming platform in 2021 below.

6. Midnight Mass

Created by Mike Flanagan, same creator of The Curse of Hill Residence and The Curse of Bly Mansion, the Midnight Mass series is a story to take your sleep.

Despite the title, the plot is not a religious program, but a horror story that begins with the arrival of a young man in a small and isolated town. Upon arrival, miraculous as well as frightening events begin to happen.

5. Shadow and Bones

Shadow and Bones is a fantasy series based on a book saga of the same name written by Leigh Bardugo. The plot centers on the character Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young soldier who discovers she has magical power in a world that divides beings for exactly this reason.

With power, she is able to help her country free itself, but for that, she will have to face some dangerous threats.

4. The Chestnut Man

The plot of The Chestnut Man takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark. A serial killer appears and begins to threaten the suburbs. He commits horrendous murders, leaving detectives confused.

The series, which was highly acclaimed, then follows the saga of two police officers investigating the case.

3. Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth is a series adapted from the comic book that tells the story of a postapocalyptic world, where a virus is the cause of people’s death and the birth of water-borne babies, as is the case of the protagonist of the plot Gus (Christian Convery), a deer-boy.

The series’ adventure begins when Gus loses his father and decides to go after his missing mother. Along the way, he faces dangers and makes friends.

2. Maid

Maid is a miniseries inspired by the autobiographical work of American Stephanie Land. Created by Molly Smith Metzler, the plot shows how the US social system is flawed when it comes to helping its most needy citizens.

For that, the production focuses on the character Alex (Margaret Qualley), who suffers domestic violence from her partner and who starts raising a small daughter by herself.

1. Round 6

Round 6 is a South Korean plot that since its release in the Netflix catalog in September 2021, has been gaining increasing numbers.

the series of nine episodes It starts when a mysterious game invite is sent to people in dire need of cash. By accepting to participate, the 456 participants are locked in a secret place where they play to win 45.6 billion won. Each round is a traditional Korean children’s game like Red Light and Green Light.

The game has only two outcomes: wealth or death. However, only one of the participants will come out of the game as a millionaire. Despite the series’ huge success, Netflix has yet to confirm whether there will be a second season.