‘Beyond Illusion’: Lima Duarte and Paloma Duarte will be father and daughter in the new 6 | soap opera world

A past drama ruined the relationship between Afonso Camargo (Lima Duarte) and her daughter Heloise (Paloma Duarte). Also father of Violeta (Malu Galli), Afonso lives in an old sugar mill, in Campos dos Goytacazes, and he forced Heloisa to give up her own newborn daughter for adoption, of whom her mother never heard from again. The suffering experienced by Paloma Duarte’s character turns her into a bitter and disillusioned woman, and her greatest desire is to abandon those lands forever.

In addition to his daughter’s rejection, Afonso also has to deal with the decay of the farm that has belonged to the Camargo family for years. The industrialization process that crossed the country in the 1930s and 40s makes the sugar mill unproductive, which is now threatened by the possibility of the arrival of a textile factory in the region..

Afonso’s right hand, is the farmer Bene Souza (Claudio Jaborandy), his oldest employee, who helps the family take care of the farm. Seresteiro, Benê knows all the stories of those lands, a kind of living memory of the place. At second level, the old sugar mill will give way to a weaving with a workers’ village, being one of the main cores of the plot.

“Beyond Illusion” is created and written by Alessandra Poggi with artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flavio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luis Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, jeferson de and Joana Clark. The production is from Mauricio Lent and the gender direction is José Luiz Villamarim.