Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee dies in Canada aged 58 · TV News

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Big Little Lies (2017-2019) and Sharp Objects (2019), died this Sunday (26) in Quebec, Canada, at the age of 58. The cause of death has not yet been informed by relatives or representatives of the filmmaker, who was in his cabin, located in the rural area of ​​the city.

Vallée’s longtime partner, producer Nathan Ross, issued an official statement to announce his friend’s death:

“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. , creative partner and a big brother to me. The conductor will be sorely missed, but it’s a comfort to know that his beautiful style and impactful work that he shared with the world will live.”

Vallée won two Emmys for his work in Big Little Lies and received an Academy Award nomination for directing Dallas Buy Club (2013), a film that earned statuettes for Matthew McConaughey (best actor) and Jared Leto (best supporting actor).

On TV, the filmmaker was featured in Sharp Objects, the critical and blockbuster HBO miniseries starring Amy Adams. The premium channel also paid tribute to Vallée after news of his death became public.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral and emotional truth,” an HBO representative said in a statement.

“He was also an extremely caring man, who invested his entire being with every actor he directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death and extend our heartfelt condolences to his children, Alex and Emile, their family and their partner. longtime producer Nathan Ross”.

The director was linked to a new project on HBO, a miniseries titled Gorilla and the Bird. Production is still in its early stages and no actors are cast. The channel did not comment on the future of the attraction.