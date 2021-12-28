Billionaire Christmas Gift: Petrobras, which decided to focus on pre-salt oil fields, sells eleven onshore fields in Sergipe to Grupo Cobra for more than BRL 6 billion

Grupo Cobra fills the piggy bank of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras and fetches, for US$ 1.1 billion, 11 onshore oil and gas fields in Sergipe

Petrobras announced, in a Relevant Fact to the market, the sale of its entire stake in the onshore oil and gas fields, at Polo Carmópolis, in Sergipe, to Carmo Energy. The contract is worth 1.1 billion dollars.

According to the company’s statement, the amount is divided into a down payment of 275 million dollars, another 550 million at the closing of the transaction and another 275 million dollars after 12 months of completion. These values ​​do not consider adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of precedent conditions, such as approval by the antitrust agency Cade and by the regulator ANP, pointed out the state-owned company.

Polo Carmópolis comprises 11 onshore production concessions located in Sergipe and includes access to infrastructure for processing, offloading, storage and transportation of oil and natural gas.

The Atalaia Pole, which contains the Aracaju Waterway Terminal (Tecarmo), and the Bonsucesso-Atalaia pipeline, which transports oil production from Carmópolis to Tecarmo, are also part of the asset.

Also in the statement, Petrobras said that the sale is in line with its portfolio management and capital allocation improvement strategy.

About Carmo Energy

Carmo Energy is an affiliate of the Cobra group and, with this operation, enters the sector of production, processing, flow, storage and transport of oil and natural gas in Brazil. Grupo Cobra has extensive experience in exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas from onshore fields in other countries in the Americas (Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador). Other companies in the same group have been present in Brazil for over 20 years, in sectors such as electricity transmission and power generation.

