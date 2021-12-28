Bitcoin at $100k in 2022? There is a factor that can value the asset

(Aramis Merki II) — If any unsuspecting person entered the world of cryptoactives without knowing that volatility is one of its main characteristics, 2021 tried to solve that.

If it had been a roller coaster cart, the price of digital currency would have started the ride with a jolly climb from January to April. Broker Coinbase was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, a milestone for the industry that pushed bitcoin to its peak so far, at $64,854.

What followed was not just a movement of accomplishment, but a long winter. Criticism of energy consumption for bitcoin generation dominated the scene. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla who was one of the protagonists of the price hike, also helped in the sharp drop by suspending the receipt of cryptocurrency as payment for the electric cars he produces.

“We are concerned about the increasing use of fossil fuels for mining and transactions with bitcoins, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Musk said on Twitter. A little more than two months after reaching the highest historical value, the asset hit US$ 28,805, a decrease of more than 55%.

Regulatory measures also began to put pressure on prices at the same time, extending the ‘long winter’ of bitcoin. The second half saw a more sustained recovery over time, with a correction in September ahead of the spike that took the asset to its historic high of $68,530 on November 9th.

Many analysts estimated that cryptocurrency could reach $100,000 by 2021. In a September projection, Standard Chartered’s crypto research unit said the level could be reached later this year or early 2022.

On the other hand, a survey of institutional investors from 29 countries by Natixis Investment Managers indicates that most of them expect cryptocurrencies to have corrections in the next year.

Rafaela Romano, an anthropologist specializing in crypto and metaverse and co-founder of invert, prefers to do a situational analysis instead of estimating when bitcoin will hit the six digits. She explains that bitcoin is in its third major bullish cycle, which is less pronounced but longer. The trend is that after this cycle there will be a correction, says Romano.

But there is one factor that could lead to change: institutional adoption of bitcoin. “Next year will be a key moment to understand if the institutions are going to hold this fall”, he says.

The entry of these large investors, called whales, in 2021 can be illustrated by El Salvador, a Central American country that adopted bitcoin as its currency in September.

“We will likely see more and more relevant companies, countries and possibly central banks adding key cryptocurrencies to their reserves,” says Bruno Milanello, new business executive at Brazilian crypto brokerage Mercado Bitcoin.

The expansion of conventional financial products offering cryptocurrencies was consolidated, in addition to the use of blockchain technology by the largest financial institutions in the world. “A possible drop in prices does not mean a drop in the development of the industry”, emphasizes Romano.

The listing of bitcoin and ethereum futures and options contracts in the United States was a milestone, as well as the launch of five crypto index funds (ETFs) on the Brazilian stock exchange. The pace here is unlikely to slow, given that last week B3 chairman Gilson Finkelsztain announced plans to launch an ETF of digital assets.

Metaverse, an expanding universe

The idea of ​​Web 3.0, a next generation of the internet, gained strength with the proposals of Meta, the new name of Facebook, to build new “virtual realities”, or rather, metaverses.

In Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement, the novelty is described as the next evolution of social connection. “You will be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what is possible today.” Given this, it is clear that the potential for new economic relations will be explored, and the cryptoactive market should participate in this evolution, points out analyst Orlando Telles, from Mercurius Crypto.

Solana Ventures, responsible for the Solana currency – top 5 among the most traded cryptoactives -, announced investments of US$ 150 million for the development of a gaming platform with blockchain technology for Web 3.0.

The game model that rewards players with crypto, called play-to-earn, already has tokens among the most important on the market, such as Axie Infinity. This theme will remain in evidence, but not necessarily the most outstanding project today will benefit from growth, points out Rafaela Romano.

