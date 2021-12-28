BlackView BV8800 debuts with Helio G96 and 90 Hz screen – All in Technology

Blackview has just unveiled a new robust smartphone on the market, the Blackview BV8800. The device is built around a 6.58″ Full HD+ screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The construction is reinforced with MIL-STD-810H protection and IP68/IP69K ratings against water and dust.

On cameras, the Blackview BV8800 features a 50MP Samsung JN1 main camera that promises good pictures. There’s also an ultrawide camera (undeveloped capacity), a sensor for 2MP depth and a dedicated lens for 20MP night vision. In addition, the company has included a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Blackview BV8800 display brings high resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate

In hardware, the smartphone works with the advanced Helio G96 chipset alongside a 3D copper tube liquid cooling system to prevent overheating. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As a result, it delivers excellent gaming experience and other more intense tasks.

With state-of-the-art features and premium construction, the Blackview BV8800 is ideal for following fans of extreme activities.

To keep everything connected for longer, the smartphone has a super 8380mAh battery with support for fast charging 33W.

Price and availability

The Blackview BV8800 will be available for purchase from January 10th on AliExpress. As for its price, Blackview will do a super launch promotion where its price will drop to US$ 299 (about R$ 1,697).