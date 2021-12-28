Blind seer who predicted 9/11 says there will be a new pandemic in 2022

Vangelia Gushterova, known as ‘Baba Vanga’, the seer who allegedly predicted the attack on the Twin Towers on September 11 and the death of Princess Diana, made six frightening predictions for 2022 – including a new pandemic.

Born in Bulgaria, Vangelia lost her sight when she was 12 years old. She declared that God gave her the gift of clairvoyance and, with it, made predictions up to the year 5079. For 2022, the predictions are quite frightening, according to the British “The Mirror”.

According to the seer, next year there will be another pandemic, which will start in Siberia, caused by a frozen virus released by climate change. This same change in climate will lead to tsunami episodes in Australia and several countries in Asia. In other countries, there will be a water crisis due to lack of clean water.

Even according to their predictions, an asteroid sent by aliens will hit Earth bringing with it visitors from space that will attack us.

‘Baba Vanga’ died in 1996, aged 84, and to this day many believe that his predictions continue to come true.