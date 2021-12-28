Bolsonaro causes crowds to embrace supporters on SC beach | Santa Catarina

President Jair Bolsonaro left Fort Marechal Luz, in São Francisco do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina, to make a watercraft ride this Tuesday morning (28). He stopped between Ubatuba and Enseada beaches where greeted supporters and bathers, which caused a crowd .

The president arrived in the state in the early afternoon of Monday (27). He should stay in Santa Catarina until next week, where he will spend New Year’s Eve. There is no official schedule.

The presidential escort will accompany Bolsonaro this Tuesday by land and sea from the Fort, where he left at around 11 am. Around 12:30 pm, he returned to the place where he is staying.

The space where Bolsonaro is staying is managed by the 5th Division of the Brazilian Army. The expectation is that he will spend New Year’s Eve in the state accompanied by his family. Beyond, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, is also in town.

In Santa Catarina, according to a state decree, it is possible to go without a protective mask against Covid-19 outdoors, but only in cases where there is distance. When there is agglomeration, the mask is mandatory even in open places..

On Monday afternoon, the first lady went to the atelier of an artisan in the Iperoba district. In a video posted on social media, Michelle Bolsonaro thanked her for a gift she received from the owner of the establishment after one of the president’s visits to the city.

Within minutes, residents gathered in front of the store. The First Lady and the people at the establishment did not wear a Covid protective mask.

President says he will not vaccinate daughter

In a press interview on Monday afternoon, the chief executive said that will not vaccinate the daughter against Covid-19. The statements about the immunization of this public contradict scientific evidence.

The Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) stated, in a statement, that it is “entirely in favor” of vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of the Pfizer vaccine on December 16 for this age group.

The President of the Republic also said that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will speak on the vaccination against Covid in children aged 5 to 11 years on January 5th.

Bolsonaro contradicts science and says in SC that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter

Bolsonaro in Santa Catarina

Since taking over the presidency in January 2019, Bolsonaro has come to the state for different reasons, but most were on holiday and holiday schedules. This is the 11th time the president comes to Santa Catarina.

The president’s last visit was in August, when he came to Joinville, in the North, where he greeted supporters and caused a crowd (watch above). Just like this Monday, he was accompanied by a delegation of state politicians.

