Bolsonaro must edit MP to allocate R$ 200 million

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday that the federal government should issue an MP (provisional measure) next year that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 200 million to help deal with the damage caused by the heavy rains in Bahia.

“We must now, at the beginning of next year, sign a provisional measure with a supplementary credit of R$ 200 million to assist the personnel. We will do everything possible for our brothers in Bahia”, he said after arriving in São Francisco do Sul (SC), where he will spend the New Year. He did not detail how the resources will be used.

Bolsonaro has been criticized for being on vacation and not going to Bahia after this week’s heavy rains. The president’s silence about the tragedy lasted two days and was only broken with a post on social media.