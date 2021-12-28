Bolsonaro must edit MP to allocate R$ 200 million

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday that the federal government should issue an MP (provisional measure) next year that opens an extraordinary credit of R$ 200 million to help deal with the damage caused by the heavy rains in Bahia.
“We must now, at the beginning of next year, sign a provisional measure with a supplementary credit of R$ 200 million to assist the personnel. We will do everything possible for our brothers in Bahia”, he said after arriving in São Francisco do Sul (SC), where he will spend the New Year. He did not detail how the resources will be used.
Bolsonaro has been criticized for being on vacation and not going to Bahia after this week’s heavy rains. The president’s silence about the tragedy lasted two days and was only broken with a post on social media.
In a statement to journalists yesterday, he said that the ministers of Citizenship, João Roma, and Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, are following the situation.
He recalled that storms had already hit the state a few weeks ago and said that one of the measures taken by the government was to release the withdrawal of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) for residents of areas affected by floods.
“It started at the end of November, it got worse before Christmas and now after Christmas it got worse. Several of our institutions there, several ministries working. [Nosso objetivo] it is to minimize suffering. Caixa Econômica has already been releasing the Staff Guarantee Fund.
Marinho, Rome and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, should fly over the most affected regions today.
The leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) told the UOL that the president could assess, with his ministers, whether he needs to return to Bahia. Bolsonaro flew over the state on December 12, when there was the first phase of heavy rains and flooding.
The head of the federal executive is on vacation. He will spend New Year’s Eve in the south of the country with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and daughter Laura, 11.
“Here it’s rare. My wife is with me, my daughter is too. A rare thing because they have their activities and it’s difficult for us to take time off as I’m taking now,” he said when asked about the schedule for the next few days.