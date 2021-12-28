Bolsonaro travels to Santa Catarina to spend New Year’s Eve on the coast

President Jair Bolsonaro traveled, this Monday morning (27), to Santa Catarina, where he will spend New Year’s Eve on the coast. Bolsonaro disembarks in Navegantes and travels by helicopter to the Forte Marechal Luz hotel, in São Francisco do Sul, 90 kilometers from Navegantes and 180 kilometers from Florianópolis. He must stay there until January 4th, when he returns to Brasília.





Bolsonaro traveled with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, her daughter Laura, her stepdaughter Leticia Firmo, and Michelle’s family. The president’s children can also go to the scene, but there is still no confirmation. This is not the first time that Bolsonaro has been to the region. During Carnival break, for example, he stayed at the same hotel, in São Francisco do Sul. The place is a former army barracks.

People close to the president told the R7 that he does not intend to visit Bahia at the end of the year, as he flew over the site on the 12th of this month. At least 18 people died after heavy rains that hit southern Bahia. More than 430,000 people were affected. Two dams broke and 72 cities declared a state of emergency. In all, 16 thousand residents are homeless in the region.