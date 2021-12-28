Boninho supports Tiago Leifert in controversy with Ícaro Silva | gossip from the famous

Reproduction/Instagram Boninho supported Leifert after a video posted on social media

Boninho, variety director for ‘Big Brother Brasil’, came out in defense of Tiago Leifert, former presenter of the reality show, in the midst of a controversy with actor Ícaro Silva, who polemicized by calling the program “mediocre entertainment”.

On Monday (27), Leifert spoke in an Instagram video about the matter. He said he had suffered cowardly attacks and reaffirmed that the video was not an apology. In the publication, Boninho demonstrated his support for the presenter. “I’m here, Titi!” he wrote.

understand the controversy

It all started on Monday night (20), when Ícaro Silva, who was quoted to participate in “BBB 22”, decided to give his opinion about the program on his Twitter profile. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to ‘Big Boster Brasil'”, wrote the boy on the social network .

It didn’t take long and the publication took on great proportions, followers of Icaros and fans of the reality show began to criticize him. “He’s an undeniably good and talented guy, but lazy for someone who thinks, in 2021, that the pinnacle of intellectuality is not having any contact with BBB,” wrote a user identified as Rafa.

He deleted the posts, but Tiago Leifert rescued one of the tweets and wrote a text on Instagram, defending ‘Big Brother Brasil’. Ícaro replied, with a text in which he talks about Tiago’s letter and accused him of having grown in his career with the help of his father, who is a former director of Globo.

“Possibly you’ll never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be featured, hired or employed, she needs to be really excellent. So you can’t be paying my salary, Tiago. If it weren’t for my talent, my story, my trajectory, a daily p*t fight and that pretty face I don’t even think I’d be alive,” he said in the text.

Tiago then made a video hitting Ícaro Silva. “I was attacked because of my religion, because of my family. I didn’t do it at all. I didn’t attack anyone’s family, nature or trajectory,” he said in the video.