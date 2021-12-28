Botafogo and Crystal Palace fans exchange messages on social networks after a common investment; experts suggest marketing partnerships

In recent days, a new — and distant, at least for miles — relationship between football fans has started to be born on social media. fans of Botafogo It’s from Crystal Palace started to interact in messages referring to the clubs since the announcement of the investment in John Text in alvinegro. The American is also an investor in the British.

In publications, fans have already made montages of club emblems, such as the English eagle carrying the lone star. There are already people from Botafogo buying the Crystal Palace shirt, and even Garrincha, the greatest player in the history of the Rio de Janeiro team, was remembered by an English fan, among other references cited by fans of both.

A lover of Crystal Palace created a “thread” (or “thread”, a sequence of posts) on Twitter to explain the recent history of the English club to Alvinegros, ending with a promise of more collaborations:

“This is the beginning of a great alliance between our fans.”

The game of the English team last Sunday (defeat by 3 to 0 for Tottenham) had live on the channel “Visitor Sector” on YouTube, which attracted about 10 thousand people, even without images of the match – only the narration of the commentators from Alvinegro.

According to specialists, the organic movement of social networks can and should be used by Botafogo’s marketing department.

— It’s very positive, you can create a partnership between the clubs involved, generating a legion of new fans for all of them. All this at a time of great competition for audience, when the act of attracting new fans has become a very difficult task for all sports institutions – he says Renê Salviano, specialist in sports marketing and big business.

However, talking about brand internationalization is very incipient. Also because this process does not depend only on the will and individual work of Brazilian clubs. Every situation needs to be favorable.

— The great product of Brazilian football that really needs to internationalize its brand is the Brazilian championship. Individually, it means little for a club to do an isolated job of seeking relevance outside the country, except in terms of relationships so that clubs and international agents come to see Botafogo as a reputable commercial partner – he said Felipe Soalheiro, director of the SportBiz Consulting agency.