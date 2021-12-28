Boxing Day in the Premier League had an incredible 6-3 by City, Arsenal massacre and shows by Lukaku, Jorginho and Lucas Moura; see summary

traditional round of Premier League the day after Christmas he had many (but MANY) goals

Last Sunday, the Premier League had its traditional round of the day after Christmas, called the boxing day.

And, as always, those who followed the best league in the world were not disappointed, receiving a series of spectacular and goal-filled games from Santa Claus as a gift.

What to say, for example, about the ecstatic Manchester City 6 x 3 Leicester, a match in which the net swung nine times and the hosts could only breathe a sigh of relief in the final moments?

Also highlight the massacre from 5 to 0 of the arsenal over the Norwich, confirming the growth of the “troop” of young coach Mikel Arteta.

There was also the twist of the Chelsea over the Aston Villa, led by the inspired Lukaku and Jorginho, in addition to the show of the brazilian Lucas Moura in the great triumph of tottenham over the Crystal Palace.

See below for a summary of what happened best in the boxing day:

Manchester City 6 x 3 Leicester

Manchester City opened 4-0 with great ease in the 1st half, but after the break, Leicester dropped to 4-3 and was close to a draw. In the end, the Citizens threw a bucket of ice water at the opponent’s reaction and made two more to close the spectacular 6-3 score. Premier League that this, impossible! READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Norwich 0 x 5 Arsenal

Who holds Mikel Arteta’s kids? With a show by Saka, as well as great performances by Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Odegaard, the Gunners simply demolished the Premier League bottom and thrashed 5-0, moving up to 4th place and showing that the return to Champions League it is a near reality. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Tottenham 3 x 0 Crystal Palace

When Lucas Moura is at the end of the game, get out of the way! Common show that recalled the best times of his career, the Brazilian simply demolished Crystal Palace’s defense and participated directly in all the goals in the great victory by 3-0 over Crystal Palace, which earned him a rise to 5th place. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

West Ham 2 x 3 Southampton

great feeling of Premier League so far, West Ham have been surprised at home by Southampton, in an exciting match full of alternatives.

Aston Villa 1 x 3 Chelsea

Aston Villa came out ahead, but Chelsea turned on the strength of Lukaku, who scored again in the Premier League after a long fast in the competition, and the penalties always needed by the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho. A very important result for the Blues, who didn’t let Manchester City shoot at the top. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Brighton 2 x 0 Brentford

In the game that closed the boxing day, Brighton had two beautiful goals to beat Brentford and continue their great campaign in Premier League.