Bradesco launches Pix Saque with more than 22 thousand partner establishments

Bradesco bank became one of the first banks to start offering the Pix Saque service. This new Pix function, which is now available at commercial establishments that operate the Bradesco banking correspondent, allows customers to withdraw cash. Thus, there will be more than 22 thousand establishments already registered by the Bank, starting operations by the end of 2021.

You’ll probably like it too:

Zap Account launches Pix Collection by Whatsapp

See how much can be received in stores with Pix Saque

Bradesco Credit releases up to R$50,000 within 60 days to start paying

Learn how Bradesco’s Saque Pix works

Undoubtedly it is very easy to use Bradesco’s Pix Saque. In this new service, the commercial establishment generates a QR Code with the amount the user wants to withdraw. Then, the customer points his cell phone to this code, confirms the transaction and receives the physical money immediately.

In addition to bringing convenience to the customer in withdrawal transactions without the need to go to the bank or an ATM, the registered merchant will have two benefits with Pix Saque. First, it will benefit from the increased flow of audiences. However, in addition to having more public, it will also earn a fee for the service provided.

To be a banking correspondent and operate Pix Saque Bradesco, the establishment must contact the manager of the branch of its relationship or the branch closest to its store. It is also possible to make the request through of this site. However, it is worth noting that the requests will undergo prior analysis by the Bank in terms of framing to meet the characteristics of the service.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com