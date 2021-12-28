Brain chip is better than metaverse VR goggles, criticizes Musk – 12/27/2021

Richest man in the world and one of the biggest names in technology today, Elon Musk hasn’t put faith in the metaverse. In a recent interview with YouTube channel “The Babylon Bee”, the billionaire made it clear that he is not attracted by the idea of ​​”tying a damn canvas to your face all day and never wanting to leave”.

Musk said during the conversation that the population is still “far from disappearing into the metaverse” and that he finds it uncomfortable to have something on his mind all the time. Musk specifically refers to the use of virtual reality glasses to navigate the metaverse.

During the interview, the billionaire focused criticism on the lack of convincing use cases and said he believes the metaverse can bring a disappointing experience to consumers. “Of course you can put a TV up your nose. I’m not sure that would keep you in the metaverse. Currently, I can’t see a convincing metaverse situation,” he said.

Man wearing the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality glasses; in addition to a headset, the equipment has controls fitted in the hand for interaction Image: Disclosure

Despite that, Musk wondered if he could be acting like “one of those people who was dismissing the internet in ’95 as a fad or something that will never amount to anything.” After saying this, the billionaire reminded interviewers that, in 1995, he was one of the internet enthusiasts.

Critical to the use of something hanging over the face to experience the virtual reality proposed by metaverse enthusiasts, Musk gave a controversial idea during the interview for the project to please the public. Ideally, he said, people should be able to surgically implant a chip in their brains — something that his company, Neuralink, has been developing.

“In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink could totally put you in virtual reality,” he said.

In addition to the metaverse, Musk also criticized web3, which still has a nebulous concept in which internet services would be rebuilt around blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He said the concept “is more marketing than reality,” but he also admitted that he still doesn’t understand it.

What is the metaverse?

The metaverse does not have a unique creator or even a definition. It can be loosely defined as a digital reality that would appear on the web, relying on elements of social networks, augmented reality, online games, among others, that allowed users to interact virtually.

Although the concept is still new, experts see enormous potential and believe it is the future of the internet. Currently, some variations of the metaverse already exist, for example in interactive games or world building, such as Second Life, Fortnite, Minecraft and Roblox.

Nike’s Metaverse in Roblox Game Image: Disclosure

The difference is that these worlds, until now, are still closed, something that would be quite different in the metaverse. Concept visionaries even believe that people could move freely between these different digital worlds in the future.