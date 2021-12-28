Brazil is the 2nd with the highest rate of informal work in the world

A chart by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), made available by professor Uallace Moreira, from UFBA, shows the vexing presence of Brazil in the group of countries with precarious work.

The country is currently the 2nd with the highest rate of self-employed people in the world.

“A labor market marked by precariousness, vulnerability, fall in income and impoverishment of the worker”, writes the professor.

A sign that the labor reform initiated by the coup plotter Temer and concluded by Bolsonaro was nothing but a deception.

Or rather, decoy for workers, not for businessmen – they benefit every day from the dilapidation of institutions and their social protection webs.

The study shows that only Colombia is behind Brazil, in a chart with dozens of countries.

Brazil is ashamed of Mexico, Greece, Turkey and Costa Rica, not to mention the nations that occupy the top of the table.

It is not by chance that Brazil occupies the penultimate place in the list of countries with more self-employed work.

This same month, always in favor of the business community, Bolsonaro managed to pass, with the support of Centão, important to say, a proposal that limits the use of the personal property of a partner in a company to pay the company’s labor debts.

More harmful to Brazilian workers than bosses

Another study suggests an alternative regime to the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). The Constitution would authorize more flexible rules, to be defined by law.

Bolsonaro and his group defend that the changes will encourage entrepreneurship, job creation and reduction of bureaucracy. This is not what happens in practice: what you see on a daily basis is people without nails, without perspective and a large majority going hungry.

Bolsonaro’s proposals for the grand finale of formal labor are drawn up and conducted by the Gaet (Group for Higher Labor Studies), a body of government constituted to carry out the order.

