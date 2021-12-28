Brazil participates in the launch of the “James Webb” space telescope – Air & Naval Defense

Brazil participated in the launch of the James Webb, the largest space telescope in history. CLBI’s Telemeasurement Station, located in Parnamirim/RN, participated in the tracking of Vehicle ARIANE VA-256, launched from the Guianese Space Center (CSG), located in Kourou, French Guiana in Natal (25).

CLBI acted as a remote station to the Guianese Center tracking events such as the extinction and separation of the third engine, ignition of the fourth engine, among other actions, in Telemeasures. The Brazilian participation required a great effort from the team, so that, at 10 pm the day before (24), the preparation of the Station had already started.

According to CLBI’s Technologist, Maria Goretti Dantas, Coordinator of the Interface with the Guianese Space Center, the launch showed the efficiency and capacity of the Center’s professionals: “We have a very professional technical team, trained and fully involved in the screening processes. CLBI leaves its mark on international space history in light of the event that the world has been waiting for”, he said.

Altogether there are 5 Telemeasurement stations involved in an equatorial tracking (Galliot in French Guiana, Natal in Brazil, Ascension on the island in the South Atlantic, Libreville in Gabon and Malindi in Kenya.) Each station tracks specific events in their visibility, but Natal is essential and indispensable because it accompanies the rocket still in the propelled phase.

The Director of the Center, Colonel Aviador Erivando Pereira Souza, highlighted the importance of the Center for the Brazilian space segment: “Once again, CLBI fulfilled its mission and proved the capacity of the DCTA and the Brazilian Air Force to continue contributing to the Space Sector, for science and technology”.

The James Webb Telescope is a joint venture between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and is considered the successor to the Hubble Telescope. This is a mission to explore our own solar system, as well as planets orbiting other stars, called exoplanets. The Telescope is destined for an observation station about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

On this trip, the telescope will activate its primary mirror of 6.5 meters in diameter and a shield to protect its observations of the cosmos from the light and heat of the Sun. The objective is to obtain images of the first objects that formed after the Big Bang by detecting events that occurred more than 13.5 billion years ago.

Ground crews began receiving telemetry data from Webb about five minutes after launch. The Ariane 5 rocket, which took the telescope into space, performed as expected, departing from the observatory 27 minutes after the start of flight. The James Webb Telescope was launched at an altitude of approximately 870 miles (1,400 kilometers). Approximately 30 minutes after launch, Webb deployed its solar panel, and mission managers confirmed that the solar panel was providing power to the observatory.

“James Webb represents the ambition of NASA and our partners to propel us into the future. Webb’s promise is not what we know but what we will discover; it’s what we still don’t understand or still can’t understand about our universe,” said current NASA Administrator Senator Bill Nelson.

The telescope’s revolutionary technology promises to explore every phase of cosmic history, from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies at the beginning of the universe, and everything in between. The goal is new and unexpected discoveries for humanity to understand the origins of the universe.

“CLBI has already participated in other historic launches, but the James Webb mission left the sensation of an unusual birth of a space child delivered to scientific knowledge”, concluded technologist Maria Goretti Dantas from CLBI.

SOURCE: AEB