Brazil will have a new driver’s license in 2022: find out about the new model

RIO — The new model of National Driver’s License (CNH) is scheduled to start circulating in Brazil: as of June 1, 2022. The document will be issued to those who need a second copy, to newly qualified individuals and to whoever renews the CNH. There will be no need to immediately switch to the new standard.

Details about the new driver’s license are contained in Resolution No. 886 of the National Traffic Council (Contran), published on December 13th. The document may be issued in physical, digital or both. The choice will be at the discretion of the driver.

New CNH will have a table with the types of vehicles that the driver is able to drive Photo: Reproduction

With a predominance of green and yellow, the new CNH will bring a table to identify the types of vehicles that the driver is able to drive. The first column will have the CNH category, followed by an image of the car and an indication of whether the holder of the document is authorized to drive that type of vehicle.

Another novelty will be the inclusion of the letter “P”, to indicate that the driver is allowed to drive, or “D” to indicate that the driver has a permanent driver’s license. The document will also show if the driver uses the driver’s license to exercise paid activity and will have a field to include medical restrictions.

The new CNH will keep the QR Code, already available in documents issued from 2017. The code will store all document information, including the photograph, with the exception of the driver’s signature.